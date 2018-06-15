Man jailed for dangerous driving in Worksop

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

Robert Smith, of White Avenue, Langold, had been seen doing hand brake turns in the town centre in the early hours of the morning amongst late night revellers.

CCTV operators at Bassetlaw District Council reported it to Nottinghamshire Police after seeing his car nearly collide with several pedestrians.

He was arrested after a short foot chase having fled from officers in his vehicle and abandoned it with the engine running. His provided an alcohol breath sample of 59ug when the legal limit is 35 (in 100ml of breath).

As well as the prison sentence he was given on Monday, June 11, at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, he was also disqualified from driving for three years with an extended test requirement and ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £115.

Police Sergeant Tony Rungay said: “We are pleased with this sentencing result and the fact that Smith has been banned from driving for three years.

His dangerous driving that night doing hand brake turns amongst late night revellers in the town could so easily have had very severe consequences.

“We’d like to thank the CCTV operator at the council for working with us on this incident which enabled it to be brought to a swift and safe conclusion.”