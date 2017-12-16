Man jailed for 22 years for child rape in Nottinghamshire in 1970s

A man has been jailed for 22 years for raping, sexually abusing and assaulting a child in Nottinghamshire in the 1970s.

Douglas Clayton, 73 of Wains Close, Clevedon, North Somerset, subjected the girl to the horrific attacks when she was as young as eight, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

His ex-partner Jean Marshall, 71 of Park Street, Beeston, has also been jailed for one year for assaulting the girl.

They were sentenced yesterday (Friday, December 15) after being found guilty by a jury last month.

Detective Constable Donna Elliott, who led the investigation, said: “This is the most horrific case of abuse I have encountered and the 22-year sentence is a reflection of the seriousness of the offences.

“The abuse the girl suffered has had a major impact on the rest of her life since it happened in the 1970s. It is only now she has been able to come forward and report her ordeal.

“This sentencing well never make up for what happened but I hope it gives her some comfort to know that her attackers have finally had to face the justice they deserve.

“I hope it also gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward and we will investigate and seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago.”