Man in hospital after attack in street

A 22-year-old man ended up with ‘significant injuries’ after being attacked in a Worksop street.

A man pulled up in a car and approached the victim before attacking him.

The victim was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Newcastle Avenue at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, March 21.

It is believed a number of people saw the assault and the police are appealing for them to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 432 of March 21.