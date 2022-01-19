Man found not breathing inside a car near Worksop
A man has been taken to hospital after he was found not breathing inside a car near Worksop.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 6:05 pm
East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Shireoaks Road, in Rhodesia at 4.17pm this afternoon.
A spokesman said that a man was taken by paramedics to Bassetlaw Hospital.
Police were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service after a man was found not breathing, slumped over inside somebody’s car.
"There have been no collisions. At the minute, it looks like a medical episode.”
Read More
Read MorePlans refused to turn a detached property in Worksop into multiple occupancy hom...