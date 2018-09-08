Man found guilty of murdering partner Paula Harris at their Mansfield home

A Mansfield man has been found guilty of murdering his partner.

Michael Foster, 39, formerly of St Johns Place, Mansfield, was convicted of the murder of 44-year-old Paula Harris following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (September 7).

Miss Harris was last seen at the multi-occupancy flat complex, where she lived with Foster, on January 28 this year.

The following morning another occupant saw Foster locking the door to his flat, with Foster telling him ‘she’s still asleep’.

That same morning Foster sent a number of texts to an ex-partner in which he told her Miss Harris was dead and that he was ‘going to go back and clean up, then move her and report her missing in a couple of days’.

Police found her body after forcing entry to her flat which was locked. Foster had strangled her to death.

It was apparent that Foster had fled from the scene in Miss Harris’ Ford Fiesta and was making efforts to get help with funds.

Police found her car locked and unattended in Mansfield Woodhouse on 30 January 2018. After receiving information officers found Foster a nearby address and arrested him.

Foster will appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing next Monday (September 10).

