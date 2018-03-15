Man dies in Ollerton crash

A man has died following a crash involving two cars on the Old Rufford Road today.

The crash which took place between B6030 and the Ollerton roundabout, happened at 11,30am today, Thursday, March 15

The A614, Old Rufford Road is closed in both directions and will remain closed as the crash is investigated.

A Nottinghamshire spokeswoman said: "The A614, Old Rufford Road is closed in both directions following a collision between two cars at around 11:30am this morning.

"A man has died following the crash, which took place between B6030 and the Ollerton roundabout. Nottinghamshire Police send their condolences to his family and his family have asked for privacy at this time.

"The road will remained closed as specialist officers continue their investigation

"If you have any information or dashcam footage, please call 101, quoting incident number 289 of 15 March 2018."