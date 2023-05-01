News you can trust since 1895
Man dies after serious crash which closed Creswell road for hours

A man has died following a serious crash which closed Creswell road for hours.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 1st May 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:31 BST

The incident happened on the B6042 Crags Road, near Creswell, just before noon on Sunday, 30 April. Two cars were involved in the collision, a black Ford Focus and a black Subaru Impreza.

A police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene. His family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Two other men, a passenger in the Ford Focus, and the driver of the Subaru Impreza, have been taken to hospital. The road was closed for a number of hours to allow for recovery and investigation of the scene to take place, but it has since reopened.

Enquiries are continuing and any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles in the moments before should contact police quoting reference 471 of 30 April.

