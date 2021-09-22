The man was driving along Bawtry Road, Bircotes, when his car collided with a lorry just before 6pm on Tuesday September 21.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family have been informed.

The lorry driver was unhurt.

A section of Bawtry Road near to the junction of Snape Lane was closed while officers carried out their investigation at the scene.

The road was reopened just before 5.50am today.

Collision investigator detective constable Sarah Stables, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are working hard to investigate and understand the circumstances of this tragic incident which resulted in a man losing his life”