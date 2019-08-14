Man dies after being hit by car in Clowne

A man who was hit by a car during an incident in Clowne has died in hospital.

The man, who has been named as 32-year-old Andrew Thorpe, of Barlborough, was hit by a car following an altercation on Rotherham Road at about 11.55pm on Thursday, July 25.

Mr Thorpe was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but died in the early hours of Thursday, August 1.

Derbyshire police has only just released the information.

Two men aged 66 and 42, who were arrested in connection with the incident, remain on police bail, pending further inquiries.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Our officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any information which may assist with our investigation."

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 19000391574.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.