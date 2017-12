Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify a man as he may be able to help with enquiries into the theft of health products from the Boots retail store.

This took place on December 5, at the Boots store in the Market Place, Gainsborough.

The police wish to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to help with enquiries.

If you do have any information contact 101 and quoting incident 116 of December 5.