Man charged with rape, sexual assault and trespass in relation to an incident in Worksop

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in relation to a property in Worksop.

Glen Roe, of no fixed address, will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, at a date to be determined, charged with two offences of rape, a sexual assault, trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, threats to kill, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and theft.

The offences relate to an incident at a property in Worksop on Thursday (August 2). Officers have carried out a number of searches in the area in connection with the investigation.