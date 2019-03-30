Man charged with GBH over Bassetlaw 'incident'

A 22-year-old man has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm following a report of an incident in Bassetlaw.

A 31-year-old man sustained injuries on Grange Close, Misterton on Wednesday (March 27)- which are 'not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering'.

The 'incident' happened in Grange Close. Pic: Google Images.

Marcus Crossland, of Grange Close, Misterton, was charged with GBH, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday, March 30).

