Man charged with death by dangerous driving after Worksop crash

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and death while driving disqualified following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Worksop.

Robert Dawson, 55, of Paddock Way, Hatfield, Doncaster, is also charged with making a false statement or withholding information for the purpose of obtaining a certificate of insurance of security and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The charges relate to a crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, which happened in Carlton Road, Worksop, at about 10.35am on January 14.

The pedestrian, Janette Lee, 42, of Carlton Road, Worksop, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Dawson appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on March 11.