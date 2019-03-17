Man charged with attempted child sexual offences after police called to Bircotes property

Police have charged a man with three counts of attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and four counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Liam Barr, 22, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Mansfield magistrates' court on Monday.

Officers were called to an address in Bircotes on Friday night after receiving a report that a man had been attempting to incite young girls aged 13 to 15 into sexual activity after contacting them online.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the report.

"We would like to remind people that this is an active ongoing investigation and legal proceedings are active.

"As such, we would urge people to be careful when posting any prejudicial comments on social media as these could place you in contempt of court."