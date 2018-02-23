Man charged after Retford assault which left a woman with facial injuries

A 20-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping a woman for the purpose of sexual assault and robbery.

Joshua Slinger, 20, of Kingsmead, Retford, has been charged with the assault which happened yesterday Thursday, February 22 on Churchgate, Retford.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 23.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called to Churchgate in Retford at around 06.30 am yesterday (February 22) to a report that a woman had been assaulted.

"The 39-year-old woman suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital."