Man banned from Worksop homeless shelter after abusing staff who were trying to help him

A Worksop man who subjected volunteers and staff at a homeless shelter to “weeks of abuse” has been banned from an area of the town centre.

Luke Frost, of no fixed address, was slapped with an anti-social behaviour injunction after a hearing on his behaviour at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The 25-year-old is now barred from a central area of Worksop which includes Queen Street, where it was said he verbally abused staff who were trying to help him at HOPE Community Services.

Bassetlaw District Council secured the injunction by working in partnership with HOPE and police.

Councillor Julie Leigh, council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “Staff and volunteers at HOPE provide a vital service to the Worksop community and they should never be subjected to any form of abuse.

“We hope this injunction will protect staff and users from any further anti-social behaviour.

“We will continue to work with our community partners to ensure HOPE remains a safe place for staff to work in and for service users to visit.”

Alan Diggles, HOPE community services chief executive services, said: “It is such a shame we have to go down the injunction route with service users and thankfully this is extremely rare.

“However, when our staff and volunteers are subject to unacceptable behaviour, including threats of physical violence, we have to act.

“I would like to thank Nottinghamshire Police and Bassetlaw District Council for supporting our team during this difficult period.”

The injunction will remain in place until noon on May 31, 2018, and has a power of arrest should Frost breach a number of the terms.