Man attacked drug dealer in Mansfield for selling sugar instead of cocaine

A man who attacked a drug dealer in Mansfield town centre after his friend bought sugar thinking it was cocaine has been fined, a court heard.

Police separated Jardine Berry from his victim after the altercation at 8pm, on July 20, last year, but later checked CCTV to see him run at the man and pin him to the floor.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “In interview he said he had a dispute about some drugs. His friend tried to buy cocaine but it was sugar.

“It was the principle of the matter and he was trying to get the money back for his friend.”

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “There is no complaint from the injured party. Were it not for his honesty in interview, he wouldn’t be required to attend court at all.”

She said Berry left court early before his scheduled appearance on August 7, because he could only get a lift home to Lincolnshire with his partner, who had a baby two days before.

Jardine Berry, 29, of Anwick, Sleaford, admitted assault and failing to surrender to court, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Most people will go to Trading Standards, but I don’t suppose Trading Standards wiould be particularly helpful for you here.”

He fined Barry £400, and ordered him to pay a £30 government surcharge and £30 costs.

No compensation was ordered.