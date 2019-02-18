Man arrested in Ollerton after he was found slumped at the wheel of his car

Police officers were called after members of the public spotted a man slumped at the wheel of his car in the middle of the A614 near Ollerton.

They attended the scene on February 15.

Police logo

The man failed the roadside breath test and was arrested for drink drive, driving while disqualified, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B. A Facebook post by Sherwood Police: Ollerton, Clipstone and villages said: "Great spot by the passing motorists who stopped our officers and thanks to those who also called our control room about this incident."