A man has been arrested in connection with two violent incidents in Worksop.

It relates to a robbery on August 14 where a man threatened and assaulted another man in Church Walk, taking some outdoor equipment and cash.

Then in the early hours of this morning (September 21), a man suffered a facial injury after being punched in the face as he walked through the town centre.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and robbery and remains in custody.