Man arrested after assault outside Worksop bar

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an incident outside a bar in Worksop.

The incident happened at about 1,50am this morning, Sunday, March 4 outside Yates’s in Victoria Square.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "It was reported that a 27-year-old man was punched in the face causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on the pavement, rendering him unconscious.

"It happened outside Yates’s in Victoria Square at about 1.50am."

The victim was taken to hospital with concussion and a suspected broken jaw.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 79 of 4 March 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.