Man and woman suffer head injuries during aggravated burglary in Worksop

Police are investigating after an aggravated burglary at a home in Worksop during the early hours of this morning.

Four men, who were wearing face coverings, broke into a house in Bristol Mews just before 1.30am.

Two occupants, a man and a woman, were awoken and confronted the men.

They were assaulted by the men during the incident.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment for head injuries and have since been discharged.

The offenders attempted to steal a car from the victims' drive but were unsuccessful.

They fled from the property on foot.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries into this burglary are ongoing.

"We're appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who may have recorded CCTV footage or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident, to get in touch with us.

"If you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 28 of January 23."

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.