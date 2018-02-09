Man admits murder of Dinnington teenager

A Rotherham man has today (Friday, February 9) admitted to killing a teenage girl and is now facing a life-term behind bars.

Shea Peter Heeley, 19, was charged with the murder of Leonne Weeks in January last year, after her body was found concealed by a sofa on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, Rotherham.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Leonne, 16, died as a result of being stabbed 28 times, suffering wounds to her head and upper body.

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday, February 9), where he pleaded guilty to murder. He will be sentenced on Monday, March 5.

Leonne’s body was found on Monday, January 16, last year by members of the public and a murder investigation was subsequently launched, which led to Heeley’s arrest soon after.

Detective Chief Inspector, Martin Tate, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This has been a complex and lengthy inquiry, with the investigative team working tirelessly to bring this before the courts.

“Leonne was a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her. Heeley selfishly and violently took that away, leaving a family without a daughter, a sister and a friend. I’m pleased that the family have not had to endure a trial and that he has today admitted his guilt.

“My thoughts are with Leonne’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and I’d like to praise them for the strength they have shown and continue to show throughout this process.”

Heeley has remained in custody since his arrest and will remain there until sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court next month.