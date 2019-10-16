Man, 31, in critical condition after serious crash involving a lorry in Nottinghamshire

A 31-year-old man is in a critical condition following a serious crash between a car and a lorry in Newark last night.

The crash happened in Bowbridge Road at the junction at Hawton Lane, Newark, at around 11pm on Tuesday, October 15.

Two passengers, both boys, aged 14 and 15, were also taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Bowbridge Road was closed while the road was cleared but reopened this morning.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 983 of 15 October 2019.