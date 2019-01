A major Notts road is currently 'totally blocked' after a collision.

Sherwood Police said the crash happened before noon today, Wednesday, January 16 on the A617 just before Hockerton.

The road is totally blocked

A police spokesman said: "Thankfully no one has been injured but as you can see the road is totally blocked.

"Recovery is on it's way and we will open the road as soon as possible but for the time being please take an alternative route."