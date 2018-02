The A60 was blocked this morning after a crash in Cuckney.

Two cars collided near the The Greendale Oak pub at around 8am this morning (February 2).

Police, Notts Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance were at the scene shortly afterwards.

Emergency services cleared the scene at around 9.50am.

A woman was treated by paramedics but nobody is understood to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.