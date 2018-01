There are delays on the M1 this morning due to an HGV fire at Junction 27.

Nottinghamshire Fire services tweeted:

Crews from #Stockhill and #Ashfield are currently dealing with a heavy goods vehicle on fire on the #M1North just before J27. Please drive carefully and expect delays in the area

On the #M1 northbound in #Nottinghamshire we have managed to get a lane back at the scene of an HGV fire between J26 and J27, however one lane remains closed, @nottsfire remain on scene.