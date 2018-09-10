M1 carriageway reopens after ‘serious’ multi-vehicle collision

A stretch of the M1 near Balborough was closed for several hours overnight after a ‘serious’ multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services from across the region were called on the M1 Northbound between Junction 30 and 31 at around 11.15pm last night (Sunday, September 9).

The incident involved four vehicles. The conditions of the occupants are not yet known.

The carriageway was closed for several hours before a clear-up operation took place. It is understood the carriageway has since re-opened and traffic is moving as normal.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the smash.

