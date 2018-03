This lorry driver caused two hours delay on the A38 yesterday after getting stuck following an ill-advised U turn.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit @DerbyshireRPU tweeted:

Two hours of delays at the #A38 J28 M1 Northbound today caused by this unprofessional driving. Having gone SB by mistake our driver decides to U-Turn over the NB carriageway & gets stuck. Blocks the A38. Reported for careless driving. #Standards #Think