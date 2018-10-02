Lorries could pass homes over 30 times a day under plans to fill former pit tip

Lorries could trundle past dozens of homes over 30 times a day under plans to fill in a former colliery tip.

Harworth Estates Investments wants to dump 150,000 cubic metres of soil and approved construction waste into the former Oxcroft Colliery Tip – a couple miles north of Bolsover.

The process would take two years to complete and would involve up to four HGVs travelling to the site every hour from 7am until 7pm on weekdays and 7am until 1pm on Saturdays.

A route has yet to be confirmed – but dozens of homes are along a number of roads leading from the site towards the M1.

Despite this, planning officers at Derbyshire County Council say the plans are acceptable.

A decision will ultimately be made by councillors.

Previous use of the site saw lorries directed out of the site along Mill Lane and up the B6419/Bolsover Road through the town of Mastin Moor.

From here, vehicles would turn right into the A619 Worksop Road and head towards the M1 via the busy Treble Bob roundabout.

Harworth’s report on the possible impact of vehicles states: “Historically, the site would have generated significantly more HGV movements than is now proposed.”

The dumping of soil and inert waste into the former colliery tip would see the site turned into grassland.

A council report on the application states: “The proposed restoration of the site would offer landscape and visual enhancement whilst safeguarding the central/top part of the tip for its current ecological value.”

County councillors will determine the application at County Hall, Matlock, on Monday.