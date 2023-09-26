Long awaited homes to go on sale at Jones Homes development in Harthill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch will take place at the housebuilder’s Van Dyk Village development off Worksop Road, S43 4TD, where potential buyers will be able to find out more about the homes being built at Hillside Way, get a first sight of the plans and reserve one of the first released plots.

Hillside Way will comprise of nine properties for private sale – all of them four and five-bedroom detached houses – and three affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Hillside Way will bring a collection of 12 stunning new homes to Harthill, complementing the existing neighbourhood we have created at Hillside Green.

“The homes will be built with a focus on quality, appearance, layout and style. All will feature high-quality fittings and enhanced specifications to provide a level of luxury that discerning housebuyers desire.

“Harthill offers the perfect setting for families and those craving a more peaceful way of life. There is a strong sense of community within the village and that is something which really appeals to buyers.