News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Long awaited homes to go on sale at Jones Homes development in Harthill

Jones Homes is releasing the first properties at Hillside Way, an extension to the popular Hillside Green development which completed 24 properties in 2021, into the market, at a launch event this month, adding a further 12 homes.
By Lucy WormleightonContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The launch will take place at the housebuilder’s Van Dyk Village development off Worksop Road, S43 4TD, where potential buyers will be able to find out more about the homes being built at Hillside Way, get a first sight of the plans and reserve one of the first released plots.

Hillside Way will comprise of nine properties for private sale – all of them four and five-bedroom detached houses – and three affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Hillside Way will bring a collection of 12 stunning new homes to Harthill, complementing the existing neighbourhood we have created at Hillside Green.

A computer-generated image of Jones Homes’ Hillside Way development in Harthill.A computer-generated image of Jones Homes’ Hillside Way development in Harthill.
A computer-generated image of Jones Homes’ Hillside Way development in Harthill.
Most Popular

“The homes will be built with a focus on quality, appearance, layout and style. All will feature high-quality fittings and enhanced specifications to provide a level of luxury that discerning housebuyers desire.

“Harthill offers the perfect setting for families and those craving a more peaceful way of life. There is a strong sense of community within the village and that is something which really appeals to buyers.

To find out more about the Hillside Way development, visit jones-homes.co.uk.

Related topics:Jones HomesHillside GreenHarthill