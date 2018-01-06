Live music venue in Derbyshire closes after 30 years...

A live music venue in Derbyshire has closed after 30 years.

The Clowne Rock and Blues Club, based at the Clowne Community Centre, has announced the closure on Facebook.

The statement says: "After more than 30 years & at 3 different venues in Clowne, the committee decided that they could no longer keep the club going due to falling numbers & rising band costs.

"The committee would like to thank it's loyal customers & the many bands over the years who have managed to keep it going for so long."

People have taken to Facebook to express their sadness at the closure.

John Atkinson wrote: " Just seen that clowne rock and blues club has had to close because of a lack of numbers and running costs. Such a shame as that club has been running for years. Seen some fabulous bands there."

Helen Taylor posted: "So sad to see another venue closing due to rising band fees and drop in punters. Everyone needs to work together to keep live music venues going."

And band Slack Alice wrote: "Sad to hear that we`ve lost another venue -we`ve just been informed that Clowne Rock & Blues Club has been closed due to poor attendances and lack of funds .Particularly sorry to hear about the loss of this one....some great memories of gigging there. Amazing atmosphere and enthusiastic audience. Congrats to Alan Robson for doing his very best to keep it going all these years. It also means that we`ll no longer be appearing there on the 14th so our next live show will be at Skegness Rock & Blues Festival on the 20th."

