Lincs: See who has been in court

ASSAULT

Patrick Troop, 51, of Lincoln Road, Fenton; assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, be under a curfew for four months from 8pm to 6am, pay £500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Caine Whyte, 27, of Humberston Road, Lincoln; assaulted a police constable and resisted a constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £233, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Beard, 59, of Thyme Court, Lincoln; assaulted a police officer by beating her. Fined £276, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Katrina Swift, 31, of Cotman Road, Lincoln; assaulted a police officer by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Lisa Duran, 31, of Colville Terrace, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Ciaron Flanagan, 37, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with six points.

Liam Berridge, 27, of Gibson Road, Hemswell Cliff; driving while disqualified and without an insurance policy or test certificate. Fined a total of £500, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Scott Woods, 37, of Wolsey Way, Lincoln; driving in speed in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £146, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Ann Fitzpatrick, 46, of West Hill Road, Retford; stole handbag containing cash, bank cards and personal effects. Pay £150 compensation.