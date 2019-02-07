Lincs: See who has been in court

ALCOHOL

Kenny Storr, 26, of no fixed abode; drove under the influence of alcohol, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and disqualified for 36 months.

ASSAULT

Jamie Gibson, 35, of Cumberland Close, Scampton; assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Lambett, 36, of Gordon Street, Gainsborough; assaulted police officers. Fined a total of £80, £200 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

MOTORING

Simon Jervis, 39, of Britannia Terrace, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Michael Musgrave, 61, of Lea Road, Gainsborough; driving without due care and attention. Fined £233, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Jonathan Curry, 49, of Maypole Street, Hemswell; speeding over the 60 mile per hour limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Simon Quarmby, 57, of The Cliff, Ingham; speeding over the 50 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Shaun Allen, 53, of High Street, Blyth; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

OTHER

Mary-Lynn Williams, 26, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough; used a television without a licence. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.