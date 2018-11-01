Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Lauren Brown, 34, of Edward Road, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £83, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Cameron Fairgrieve-Taylor, 33, of Pilgrims Way, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Jordan Housham, 22, of Park Road, Willingham By Stow; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Dean Blades, 24, of Trent Street, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 vicitm surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Ricardo Aguiar, 33, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ALCOHOL

Lauren Cooke, 19, of North Moor Drive, Walkeringham; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 14 months.

DRUGS

Tony Walker, 40, of Messingham Road, Scotter; possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for nine months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

ASSAULT

Ruslan Derkac, 34, of Wheddon Street, Gainsborough; resisted police constables in the execution of their duty. Community order made, pay a total of £300 compensation and £200 costs.