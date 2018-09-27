Lincs: See who has been in court

BREACH

Harry Rogers, 31, Ling Drive, Gainsborough; failed to comply with requirements of community order. Carry out 65 hours of unpaid work.

MOTORING

Emma Padden, 24, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Kyle Dean, 31, of Francis Chichester Walk, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Lena Kozlova, 45, of Bernard Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Lucas Taylor, 29, of Retief Close, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Viktors Ulberts, 44, of Cross Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Nicolae Moise, 29, of Sincil Bank, Lincoln; driving without a licence. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Jason Sturman, 40, of Dunmore Close, Lincoln; failed to stop at red light. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

ALCOHOL

Dominic Thompson, 21, of Anderson Way, Lea; driving while drunk and disorderly. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Penfield, 66, of Galway Crescent, Retford; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 79 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £170, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 20 months.