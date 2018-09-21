Lincs: See who has been in court

DRUGS

James Gadd, 34, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough; in possession of cannabis. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £45 costs and cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

MOTORING

Andrew Dunn, 67, of Highfield Terrace, Glentham; driving without due care and attention. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Nasib Pierson, 65, of High Street, Scampton; driving without care and attention. Fined £73, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Jason Parish, 26, of High Street, Gainsborough; driving without a licence. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Tony Palmer, 42, of Thesiger Street, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 70 miles per hour. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Laura Burkaveci, 21, of Westwick Gardens, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined a total of £710, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Georgica Cocoras, 27, of Horton Street, Lincoln; driving withuot an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Simon Bluff, 48, of Sparken Hill, Worksop; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

BREACH

Mark Turner, 33,of Tooley Street, Gainsborough; breached a non-molestation order. Community order made and pay £85 victim surcharge.