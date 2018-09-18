Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Aarti Patel, 30, of Strafford Street, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 40 miles per hour. Fined £61, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Murphy Thorne, 21, of Grey Street, Gainsborough; driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Gintaras Kuskys, 26, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 40 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Martine Domoney, 31, of Minden Place, Hemswell Cliff; driving without a licence. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Dale Massey, 41, of Watkins Lane, Sturton le Steeple; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Diana Rose, 39, of Franklin Avenue, Whitwell; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Keith Asher, 58, of Scorer Street, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

OTHER

Mark Cutler, 29, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough; used or threatened unlawful violence towards another person and caused a person to fear for their safety. Community order made, be under a curfew for four weeks from 7pm to 7am and pay £85 victim surcharge.