Lincs: See who has been in court

BREACH

Mark Lintott, 46, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough; breached a restraining order. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for two years and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Damon Wisniewski, 22, of Ripon Street, Lincoln; breached a community order. Order varied with an additional 20 hours of unpaid work added to original 130 hours.

MOTORING

Brandon Woodyard, 26, of Hepham Road, Gainsborough; kept an unlicenced vehicle. Fined £184, £127.90 vehicle excise duty and £85 costs.

Dale Lucas, 31, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Daniel-Lee Robinson, 31, of North Parade, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy, a licence or a test certificate. Fined a total of £1,100, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

THEFT

Lee Dimmock, 39, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough; stole four bales of wall insulation to the value of £120. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Claire Smith, 26, of Third Avenue, Scampton; pursued a course of conduct which resulted in harassment. Community order made, restraining order made, pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Smith, 26, of Third Avenue, Scampton; pursued a course of conduct which resulted in harassment. Community order made, restraining order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Warner, 45, of Ebony Grove, Lincoln; pursued a course of conduct which resulted in harassment. Restraining order made, fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.