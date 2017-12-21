Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Liam Cross, 26, of High Street, Gainsborough: driving without an insurance policy or valid licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points.

Darrell Bell, 50, of Dunham Close, Newton-on-Trent: drove without a licence or insurance. Fined a total of £160, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Jordan Housham, 22, of Lea Road, Gainsborough: driving without an insurance policy or licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Ellis, 18, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough: driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Robert Coomber, 36, of De Wint Avenue, Lincoln: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

David Titley, 36, of Aisby Walk, Gainsborough: stole a hand-held printer to the value of £120 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Sentenced to a community order and £85 victim surcharge.

Lisa Pitchford, 25, of Swift Gardens, Lincoln: stole a baguette to the value of £2.60 belonging to Greggs and shoes to the value of £8 belonging to Boyes. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £2.60 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £20 costs.

ALCOHOL

Paul Watkinson, 58, of Newark Road, Lincoln: drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Morgan Barnes, 19, of Wragby Road, Lincoln: drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £83, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.