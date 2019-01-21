Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Alan Rymer, 73, of Fillingham Close, Gainsborough; damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Fined £210, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points.

Steven Davis, 49, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff; driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour, Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Rikki Doolan, 36, of Pilgrims Way, Gainsborough; driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour. Fined £35, £30 victim surcharge, £35 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Peter Chong, 52, of Willingham Road, Marton; driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Oliver Yardley, 25, of Sand Lane, Torksey; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £390, £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Joe Oyitch, 38, of Fossdyke Gardens, Saxilby; asssaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

Anna-Marie Ward, 35, of Coleridge Green, Lincoln; assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, fined £40, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £35 costs.

THEFT

Dayna Brown, 40, of Northolme View, Gainsborough; stole a dressing gown to the value of £14.99 from Asda. Discharged conditionally for six months, £14.99 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

James Smith, 49, of Lea Road, Gainsborough; stole tools and a toolbox. Community order made and £160 compensation.