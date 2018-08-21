Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Emma Jarvis, 40, of Apley Close, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Clare Jenkinson, 54, of Stockwith Road, Walkeringham; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Keighley Spokes, 36, of Causeway Lane, Lea; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Joshua Clucas, 23, of Highfield Avenue, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Robert Garfoot, 27, of Vernon Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

BREACH

Robert Field, 35, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough; failed to comply with community order requirements. Order varied.

THEFT

Airlie Wright, 43, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough; stole goods to the value of approximately £200 belonging to Tesco committed while subject to a conditional discharge order. Community order made and pay £100 compensation.

Aiden Taylor, 24, of Beresford Close, Lincoln; stole a mobile phone. Community order made, fined £120, £198 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs

DRUGS

Johnathan Mallard, 31, of Queen Street, Lincoln; in possession of crack cocaine and diamorphine. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and drugs forfeited and destroyed.