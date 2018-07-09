Lincs: Results from the courts

ALCOHOL

Peter Hughes, 48, of Saxin Way, Ingham; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 140 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

David Baines, 57, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

DAMAGE

Steven Couch, 34, of Grey Street, Gainsborough; damaged windows to the value of £651 and failed to surrender to custody. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £651 compensation and fined £50.

Ashley Rasen, 32, of Pasture Road, Gainsborough; destroyed the glazing in a door worth less than £5,000. Pay £75 compensation and £50 costs.

BREACH

Joshua Foster, 26, of Dunstall Walk, Gainsborough; failed to comply with requirements of community order. Order varied.

THEFT

Sharon McPherson, 59, of Tower Street, Gainsborough; stole goods to the value of £106.16 belonging to Tesco. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and detained in the courthouse.

MOTORING

Elka Paquette, 43, of East Cross Street, Kirton in Lindsey; speeding in excess of 70 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

Oliver Hilton, 25, of Humber Street, Retford; speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £375, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Ann Smith, 37, of Saxilby Road, Sturton by Stow; speeding in excess of 40 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.