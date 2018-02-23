Lincs: Results from the court

THEFT

Aziba Sabanovic, 27, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough; stole clothing to the value of £107 belonging to Primark. Discharged conditionally for 18 months and £20 victim surcharge.

Nicholas Blanks, 37, of Greystones Road, Gainsborough; stole a pedal cycle to a value unknown. Community order made, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,913.60 compensation.

ASSAULT

John Hobson, 27, of Riseholme Road, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Piotr Mijal, 33, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Stephen Read, 53, of Warwick Close, Saxilby; assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £500, £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Mettam, 27, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made and pay £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

MOTORING

Anna Qualter, 34, of Caenby Close, Gainsborough; speeding. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

Geoffrey Bows, 58, of Low Street, Carlton in Lindrick; speeding. Fined £92, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

BREACH

Alexander White, 25, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough; breached a restraining order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Ian Robinson, 48, of Ridge View, Lincoln; possession of a stanley knife in a public place. Committed to prison for six months, pay £115 victim surcharge and £40 costs.