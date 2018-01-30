Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Saowaree Chun-ngam, 31, of Northolme View, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of the 70 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

James Burton, 26, of Church Hill, North Wheatley; driving under the influence of drug, Benzoylecgonine, namely 565 microgrammes per litre of blood, and cocaine, namely 27 microgrammes per litre of blood. Fined £306, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Gabriele Di Giacomc, 38, of Market Street, Worksop; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Constantin Ilie, 29, of Scorer Street, Lincoln; caused damage to property after failing to stop vehicle. Fined £625, £62 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months.

Constantin Ivan, 29, of Ripon Street, Lincoln; driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour. Fined £267, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Liam McCann, 23, of Laughton Way, Lincoln; driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ALCOHOL

James Baker, 26, of Goldsmith Walk, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

ASSAULT

John Frame, 44, of Parish Mews, Gainsborough; assaulted a man by beating him. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, restraining order made, pay £50 compensation and £40 costs.