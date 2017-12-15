Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Jason Lee, 46, of Summergangs Lane. Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £162, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Leah Moodey, 20, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Joanne Rutley, 35, of Wentworth Close, Sturton by Stow; speeding. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £45 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Edwards, 47, of Arkwright Edwards, Gainsborough; driving without a test certificate. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexandru Chiru, 20, of Scorer Street, Lincoln; speeding. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Martin Doherty, 40, of Tower Crescent, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £185, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Gary Hockney, 28, of Epsom Close, Lincoln; speeding. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

James Jackson, 25, of Trintiy Court, Gainsborough; stole a washing machine. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

OTHER

Jemma Chapman, 26, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough; used a television without a licence. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Anastasia Wood, 20, of Bridge Street, Saxilby; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.