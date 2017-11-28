Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Amy Bailey, 30, of Burns Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without due care and attention. Fined £212, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Sylvester Katuzny, 30, of Adelaide Close, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Maviusz Sliwa, 27, of Eastgate, Worksop.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Anna Woszczyk, 33, of Venables Way, Lincoln.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ALCOHOL

Simon Firth, 31, of The Green, Ingham.

Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. Fined £975, £97 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for two years.

Samuel Wright, 22, of The Paddock, Retford.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 15 months.

OTHER

Emma Reynolds, 36, of Anastasia Close, Gainsborough.

Child failed to attend school regularly. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge and £288.69 costs.

Vicky Sowerby, 34, of Trent Street, Gainsborough.

Child failed to attend school regularly. Fined £80 and £30 victim surcharge.

Aiden McGhie, 24, of Walkerith Road, Gainsborough.

Possessed a mobile phone while in prison. Committed to prison for six months and £115 victim surcharge.