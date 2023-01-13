Lincolnshire charities scoop share of £120,000 festive financial boost

The charities were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Doris Banham Dog Rescue, a charity rehoming dogs scheduled for destruction from council pounds, and Great Casterton Church Charity Lands, which raises funds for the maintenance of the fabric and ornaments of the church, are the local charities set to benefit from the money following overwhelming public support in the area.

Almost 2,000 Lincolnshire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 1,200 charitable causes in the area receiving votes.

The Benefact Group headquarters.

The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters in Lincolnshire, Mark Hews, Benefact Group chief executive, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group.

“We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“In these challenging times, we know £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023.

“Out of some five million companies in the UK, we are the fourth largest corporate donor and have an ambition to be the largest.”

“As a group of financial service businesses, uniquely owned by a charity, all available profits go to good causes, and the more our loyal customers support us to grow, the more the group can give.

“As a company, our purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society and, together, we can help many good causes to continue their support for those who need it most in these difficult times.”

