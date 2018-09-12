Limited edition Clumber Christmas cards go on sale for hospice charity

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has launched its 2018 Christmas card range and is urging people to buy them soon to avoid missing out after previous years sold out.

The cards feature two original scenes of Clumber Park in the snow, painted by Sheffield artist Margaret Ellis, who has been responsible for the hospice’s cards since 2015.

The charity’s head of retail Sunny Allison said: “We’re pleased Margaret agreed to paint another beautiful scene for our Christmas cards as they always go down a storm with our supporters.”

All proceeds will help the Bluebell Wood support seriously ill children, young adults and their families.

Margaret said: “I’m delighted to hear that they sell out because it means more money for the hospice.”

To order packs of 10 cards for £3 each, see bluebellwood.org/shop.