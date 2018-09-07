Life-saver Simon is heading down under to compete for Great Britain

A physiotherapist from Aston is jetting more than 10,000 miles to Australia to represent Great Britain in this year’s Lifesaving World Championships.

Simon Worne, 25, has worked on Hazel Ward at Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, for the last two years.

He is now preparing to head to Adelaide in November to take part in six days of competition.

Simon, has been involved in lifesaving for the last 10 years and is a former Commonwealth champion..

He will spend three days competing on the beach in Adelaide and a further three days in the pool.

He’s previously represented his country in Japan, South Africa, Europe and has been to Australia before as well.

He “I’m really excited.

“Earlier this year I went through a tough selection process to be chosen in the final squad.

“I’ll be taking part in a range of competitions from towing a mannequin to sea swims and a number of other rescues in both the pool and sea.

“It will be great.”