‘Life-changing’ Bolsover development praised with accolades

A project to breathe new life into almost 200 19th Century Grade II listed properties and encourage community engagement in Bolsover has been crowned the winner at the fbe East Midlands Awards.

New Bolsover Model Village was named East Midlands Scheme of the Year at the ceremony, which took place at the Albert Hall in Nottingham.

The project, nominated by contractor Robert Woodhead Ltd, had earlier taken the top slot in the Regeneration Award category, with the judges saying: “This project quite frankly blew the judges away.

“This visionary regeneration project for one of the most socially deprived areas of the UK is an exemplar project.

“The refurbishment programme to 194 Grade II listed properties with complete modernisation and significant energy efficiency improvements have excelled in their delivery. This development has truly changed lives.”